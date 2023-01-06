Left Menu

Niti Aayog refutes report that a list was shared by think tank on privatisation of public sector banks

According to a statement released on Friday, the think tank said no such list as mentioned has been shared by Niti Aayog in any form.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 19:23 IST
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Niti Aayog on Friday said a fictitious message was being circulated in media that a list was shared by the think tank on privatisation of public sector banks. According to a statement released on Friday, the think tank said that no such list as mentioned has been shared by Niti Aayog in any form.

The 'report' published on Friday said "government officials were making extensive preparations for the eventual privatisation of banking institutions. It also said Niti Aayog recently announced the names of financial institutions to be privatised." "In the released list of Niti Aayog, the government has no plan to privatise Punjab National Bank, Union Bank, Canara Bank, State Bank of India, Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda," the report said.

The report also stated: "A government official has also revealed that no one involved in the government's bank consolidation is eligible to participate in the privatisation process." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

