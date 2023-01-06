Mexico to extend temporary exemption on import tariffs to tame inflation

Mexico's government said on Friday that it will issue a new decree for a temporary exemption on import tariffs for various items, a measure intended to tame inflation.

The new decree, set to be published in the official gazette on Friday, will extend a prior order to temporarily waive tariffs and include more items, according to a government statement.

