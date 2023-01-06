Left Menu

UK ambulance workers to strike on Jan. 23 - union

Thousands of workers in various sectors, including rail, teaching and healthcare have announced strike action in disputes over pay. The government announced plans to bring in legislation to make key public services like ambulances services maintain minimum safety levels during industrial action by staff.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 22:50 IST
UK ambulance workers to strike on Jan. 23 - union

British ambulance workers will go strike on Jan. 23 in an ongoing dispute over pay, Unite union said on Friday.

The union said over 2,600 ambulance workers in the West Midlands, North West, North East, East Midlands and Wales will take strike action in late January. The strike would coincide with a

similar walkout by ambulance workers with the Unison union on Jan. 23.

Unite's general secretary Sharon Graham said ambulance workers had been left with no option and blamed the government for its failure intervene to end the dispute. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was

hoping for constructive talks with trade union leaders next week and wanted to have "to have a grown up, honest conversation".

“The talks the government has lined up for Monday yet again look like nothing more than a smoke screen and are clearly not a negotiation on NHS pay," Graham said in statement. Thousands of workers in various sectors, including rail, teaching and healthcare have announced strike action in disputes over pay.

The government announced plans to bring in legislation to make key public services like ambulances services maintain minimum safety levels

during industrial action by staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023