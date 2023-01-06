DPIIT to organise Startup India Innovation Week from Jan 10-16

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is organising 'Startup India Innovation Week' from January 10-16 this year to celebrate the Indian startup ecosystem as well as National Startup Day. Shruti Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, on Friday said Startup India Innovation Week 2023 would include knowledge-sharing sessions for entrepreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs, and other enablers that would involve relevant stakeholders from the startup ecosystem such as government officials, incubators, corporates and investors.

Further, as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, various startup-related events are being organised in more than 75 places across the country to foster a spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation by involving the startup community across the length and breadth of the country. These events include dedicated workshops for women entrepreneurs, training of incubators, mentorship workshops, stakeholder round-tables, conferences, capacity-building workshops and startup pitching sessions, among others. To commemorate National Startup Day on January 16, DPIIT will felicitate the winners of National Startup Awards 2022 -- a flagship initiative under Startup India. The ceremony will recognise and reward the excellence exhibited by startups and ecosystem enablers across different sectors, sub-sectors, and categories, according to DPIIT.

Startup India Innovation Week 2023 aims to engage startup ecosystem stakeholders across the nation during this period and spur the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation in India, it said. (ANI)

