Left Menu

British Indian doctor saves man's life on London to India flight

PTI | London | Updated: 07-01-2023 00:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 00:40 IST
British Indian doctor saves man's life on London to India flight
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British Indian liver specialist battled for five hours to save the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight from London to Bangalore, a media report said.

Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, who works at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest, BBC reported.

Aided by medical supplies on board, including a pace monitoring device and blood pressure monitoring machine, and other items from passengers, Dr Vemala twice resuscitated the 43-year-old in November.

''Obviously during my medical training, it was something I had experience dealing with, but never 40,000 feet in the air,'' the doctor said, adding that he would remember the experience for the rest of his life.

Cabin crew on board the Air India flight from London frantically began searching for a doctor when the passenger suffered a cardiac arrest and was left without a pulse and not breathing.

''It took about an hour of resuscitation before I was able to get him back,'' Dr Vemala said.

''Luckily, they had an emergency kit, which to my utter surprise, included resuscitative medication to enable life support.'' However, other than oxygen and an automatic defibrillator, the doctor said, there was little to help monitor how the patient was doing.

After speaking to other passengers on board the Air India flight from London, Dr Vemala was able to track down various pieces of equipment including a heart-rate monitor, pulse oximeter, glucose metre, and blood pressure machine.

The patient later suffered a second cardiac arrest, requiring even more lengthy resuscitation.

''We were trying to keep him alive for five hours in total,'' he said.

The pilot arranged for landing at Mumbai Airport where emergency crews took over and the passenger was taken to safety, after thanking Dr Vemala for saving his life.

''It was also the first time in my seven years as a consultant that my mum had seen me in action, so that made it even more emotional,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
2
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023