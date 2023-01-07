Left Menu

Lula says Brazil will 'grow with responsibility' as markets recover

Lula's comments came as he kicked off his first cabinet meeting in Brasilia aiming to instill discipline among the newly formed team after various communication hiccups drove Brazil's currency and stock index down 3.8% and 5%, respectively, in his first days in office. "It is possible for us to grow again with responsibility and income distribution," said Lula, who assumed office on Jan. 1.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 07-01-2023 00:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 00:56 IST
Lula says Brazil will 'grow with responsibility' as markets recover
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday it was possible for the country to develop responsibly, as he sought to calm market jitters about the potential for rampant social spending under his watch. Lula's comments came as he kicked off his first cabinet meeting in Brasilia aiming to instill discipline among the newly formed team after various communication hiccups drove Brazil's currency and stock index down 3.8% and 5%, respectively, in his first days in office.

"It is possible for us to grow again with responsibility and income distribution," said Lula, who assumed office on Jan. 1. After the meeting, the Brazilian real gained 2.2% against the dollar, while the Bovespa rose 0.8%. They had already pared some losses in the previous two sessions.

Lula wanted to dispel fears of a more interventionist stance in the economy. He also echoed comments from Planning Minister Simone Tebet, a centrist former senator who said a day earlier the government would have multiple lines of thoughts on the economic agenda. "We are not a single-minded government, with a single philosophy," Lula said.

Analysts said Tebet's remarks helped boost markets. Also helping investor sentiment were comments from Lula's chief of staff, Rui Costa, who said the government was not considering any plans to revise economic reforms, and the incoming chief executive of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., known as Petrobras , who ruled out interventions in fuel prices. In a press conference after the meeting, Costa said that among the government's priorities are the resumption of federal housing program "Minha casa, minha vida," and the completion of construction work in schools and daycare centers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
2
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023