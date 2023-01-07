Mexican govt inks deal to buy Mexicana airline brand for $38.3 mln, union says
The Mexican government signed a deal with several aviation unions Friday to purchase the brand of the defunct Mexicana airline for 733 million pesos ($38.3 million), a union spokesman told Reuters.
The deal includes rights to use the airline's brand and the purchase of two buildings and a technical training center, spokesman Jose Alonso said in an interview. A time-frame for the payment has yet to be agreed upon, he added.
