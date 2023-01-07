Left Menu

Mexican govt inks deal to buy Mexicana airline brand for $38.3 mln, union says

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-01-2023 03:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 02:57 IST
Mexican govt inks deal to buy Mexicana airline brand for $38.3 mln, union says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

The Mexican government signed a deal with several aviation unions Friday to purchase the brand of the defunct Mexicana airline for 733 million pesos ($38.3 million), a union spokesman told Reuters.

The deal includes rights to use the airline's brand and the purchase of two buildings and a technical training center, spokesman Jose Alonso said in an interview. A time-frame for the payment has yet to be agreed upon, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023