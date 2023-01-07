Left Menu

'Peeing' on flight: Delhi Police summons Air India staff

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2023 08:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 08:41 IST
Delhi Police has summoned Air India staff in connection with an incident in which a man allegedly urinated on a co-passenger onboard a flight from New York to Delhi, sources said.

The Air India staff, including the pilot and co-pilot, were issued summons for Friday, but they didn't appear. Now, they have been summoned to the office of deputy commissioner of police (airport) at 10:30 am on January 7, the sources said on Friday.

Police on Wednesday registered an FIR and formed several teams to nab the accused passenger.

The accused, Shankar Mishra, had urinated on his co-passenger, a senior citizen in her 70s, allegedly in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Mishra is the vice president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California.

A police officer said that teams have been sent to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The office of the accused is situated in Bengaluru and it was found during preliminary investigation that he was working from home, the officer said, adding that police are conducting raids to nab him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

