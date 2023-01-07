Left Menu

Second phase of Mumbai metro's 2A and 7 lines to be operational soon: MMRDA

It said road traffic will ease once both the lines become fully operational.The entire civil work and the system works of the metro lines have been completed and soon the second phase of the metro 2A and 7 will be in service of Mumbaikars, said SVR Srinivas, metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA.He said these lines will be connected with the first metro corridor of Mumbai connecting the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar stretch.From April 2022, the 9.5 km-long portion between Dahisar east to Dahanukarwadi of the 18.6 km long 2A corridor between Dahisar east to DN Nagar Yellow Line is operational.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2023 13:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 13:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second phase of metro lines 2A and 7 will become operational soon, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said. The line 2A connects Dahanukarwadi in Kandivali to DN Nagar and line 7 connects Aarey Road to the Andheri Highway.

The MMRDA will take a 16-hour mega block for the integration of the first phase of metro lines with the second phase between 6 am to 10 pm on January 8 on lines 2A and 7 for testing of integrated signalling systems. The entire civil work, as well as system works of both the metro lines, have been completed, the MMRDA said in a release issued on Friday. It said road traffic will ease once both the lines become fully operational.

''The entire civil work and the system works of the metro lines have been completed and soon the second phase of the metro 2A and 7 will be in service of Mumbaikars,'' said SVR Srinivas, metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA.

He said these lines will be connected with the first metro corridor of Mumbai connecting the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar stretch.

From April 2022, the 9.5 km-long portion between Dahisar east to Dahanukarwadi of the 18.6 km long 2A corridor between Dahisar east to DN Nagar (Yellow Line) is operational. Similarly, the 9.75 km long portion between Dahisar (east) to Aarey Colony of the 16.5 km metro stretch between Dahisar (east) to Andheri Highway, known as Red Line, is operational.

Meanwhile, during the mega block period metro services will be unavailable to the general public.

''Overall integrated testing of systems like public announcement system, passenger information display system, and rolling stock with signalling, telecom, and PSD systems will be done. System integrity and safety for passenger commute will also be checked during the block period,'' it said.

