Pant undergoes knee surgery for ligament tear

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 13:46 IST
Pant undergoes knee surgery for ligament tear
Rishabh Pant. (Photo- BCCI) Image Credit: ANI
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who miraculously escaped a horrific car accident last week, has successfully undergone a knee surgery at a Mumbai hospital, according to the BCCI sources.

''Rishabh Pant has successfully undergone a knee ligament surgery on Friday. He will be under observation. Further course of action and rehabilitation will be advised by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and followed by the BCCI sports science and medicine team,'' a BCCI source told PTI.

The surgery took place at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Andheri West under the supervision of Dr Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service.

Pant was taken to Mumbai by air ambulance from Dehradun since he was not in a position to fly by a commercial airline.

The 25-year-old, who was driving from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his family members in the early hours of December 30, suffered multiple injuries after his speeding car hit the divider and caught fire.

