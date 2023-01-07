Left Menu

Man accused of urinating on co-passenger on Air India flight arrested from Bengaluru

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2023 14:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 14:20 IST
Man accused of urinating on co-passenger on Air India flight arrested from Bengaluru
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested from Bengaluru the man who allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, officials said.

The accused, Shankar Mishra, was traced to Bengaluru through technical surveillance, they said.

Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said, ''Accused Shankar Mishra in IGIA case has been arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team. He has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress.'' The accused was staying at his sister's house in Sanjay Nagar, Bengaluru. The city police assisted the Delhi Police team in arresting him, a Bengaluru police official said.

Mishra had switched off his mobile phone on January 3 and his last location was traced to Bengaluru, Delhi Police officials said.

He used to take a taxi to travel in Bengaluru. His travel history was extracted and the route he used to take to reach his office was followed, they said.

Late on Friday night, Mishra's location was traced to Mysuru. By the time the Delhi Police team reached there, he had alighted from the taxi. The taxi driver was questioned, which yielded some leads, they said.

Mishra often stayed at the place from where he was arrested, the police said.

According to the FIR, shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off onboard AI 102 on November 26, 2022, the inebriated male passenger seated in business class seat 8A walked to the elderly woman's seat, unzipped his pants and urinated on her.

The case has been filed under sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under Aircraft Rules.

According to the FIR, the accused begged the woman not to lodge a complaint against him, saying he was a family man and did not wish his wife and child to be affected by the incident.

The Delhi Police has asked Air India staff, including the pilot and co-pilot of the New York-Delhi flight, to appear before it on Saturday, sources had said.

Summons were issued to the staff for Friday but they did not appear before the police, they said.

A lookout circular had been issued against Mishra to prevent him from fleeing the country.

Mishra, who was working with US multinational firm Wells Fargo in India, was sacked on Friday.

Tata Group-owned Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Saturday apologised for the incident and said four cabin crew and a pilot have been de-rostered and the airline is reviewing its ''policy on service of alcohol in flight''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023