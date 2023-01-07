Best Agrolife Ltd. Becomes First Agrochemical Company in India to Manufacture Propaquizafop Technical

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Best Agrolife Limited, a leading player in the Indian agrochemical industry, has been granted registration for the indigenous manufacturing of Propaquizafop u/s 9(3) by Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee in the 443 rd meeting. With this Best Agrolife Limited (BAL) will become the first Indian agrochemical company to manufacture Propaquizafop Technical in India. Propaquizafop is a herbicide used for the post-emergence control of a wide range of annual and perennial grasses in various broadleaf crops such as soybean, cotton, pulses, sunflower, other field crops, vegetables, fruit trees, vineyards, sugarbeet, oilseed rape, and forestry. As a selective and systemic herbicide, it controls weeds in all the stages of their development. Environment-friendly and safe to beneficial insects and mammals Propaquizafop is quickly absorbed by the leaves and translocated from the foliage to the growing points of the leaves and roots of the sprayed weeds.

"BAL has kept the ball of innovation and progress rolling this year and it is all because of our unwavering focus on research & development. Other than introducing five new products namely Axeman, Ronfen (patented ternary insecticide), Reveal Tombo and Warden BAL also became the first Indian agrochemical company to manufacture CTPR (market size of more than Rs 2800 crore) technical indigenously by launching Citigen and Vistara. We also received the patent for the first-of-its-kind fungicidal composition of Cyazofamid, Dimethomorph, and Difenoconazole (Market Size Rs 350 crore) and registration for the indigenous manufacturing of Pyroxasulfone technical (Market Size Rs 450 Crore)," said Vimal Alawadhi, MD BAL. "Propaquizafop herbicide is of utmost importance for the Indian agricultural community as it effectively controls weeds in a number of broad-leaf crops. With Rs 350 Cr. of the market size in India, Propaquizafop Technical is a crucial addition to the above list of registrations with a huge market size that BAL received this year and we will focus on utilizing this opportunity to the maximum. Other than removing our import dependency for Propaquizafop Technical we will also focus on developing new Propaquizafop combination products through research and development and getting them patented. Since Propaquizafop is also popular in the global herbicide market we will surely look forward to its export aspect in the future," he added further while commenting on this new development.

A research-based organization, BAL is serving the farming community by bringing in world-class and cost-effective farm solutions in the form of novel agrochemical formulations. Currently, BAL has 7,000 MTPA and 30,000 MTPA technicals and formulation manufacturing capacity respectively through three of its manufacturing plants in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir. It boasts to have more than 5200 distributors in India and it retains an unrivaled portfolio of 360+ formulations and more than 80 technical manufacturing licenses. The company recently moved to group A from Group B of companies on BSE. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

