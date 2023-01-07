Jio launches 5G in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur; to cover entire state by 2023

Reliance Jio has officially launched its 5G services in three major cities in Rajasthan -- the state's capital Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur. The Jio 5G services were launched in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday.

In the next couple of months, Jio 5G services will be available in Kota, Ajmer, and Bikaner as well, Jio said in a release, while every town, taluka, and tehsil across the state will have Jio 5G coverage by the end of 2023. "Starting today, the technological advantages of high-speed, low-latency, stand-alone True 5G services shall be made available to the people and businesses of these cities, opening new growth opportunities in the areas of tourism, manufacturing, SMEs, e-governance, education, healthcare, agriculture, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, and IT," Jio said.

The three cities of Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur follow the launch at the spiritual town of Nathdwara where Jio Chairman Akash Ambani launched Jio 5G services and WiFi services on the occasion of Diwali. "I congratulate the people of Rajasthan, particularly in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur on the launch of 5G services. Jio has brought a quality improvement in e-services & 5G will bring a new revolution in the direction. The dream of good governance will also come true with 5G," said Gehlot, according to the Jio release.

Starting today, Jio users in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer and experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost. Notably, with these three cities, the total number of cities with Jio's 5G services goes up to 72.

On Friday, it announced the launch of its 5G services in four Indian cities -- Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, and Siliguri. (ANI)

