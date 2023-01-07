Aviation Minister Scindia assures speedy action over Air India urinating incident
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said that speedy action will be taken in the case where a man allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on a New York-Mumbai flight last November. Delhi Police earlier in the day arrested the accused, Shankar Mishra.
PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 07-01-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 22:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said that speedy action will be taken in the case where a man allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on a New York-Mumbai flight last November. Delhi Police earlier in the day arrested the accused, Shankar Mishra. The alleged incident took place on an AI flight from New York to Mumbai on November 26 last year. "Further action will be taken speedily after the completion of the ongoing proceedings," Scindia told reporters here without elaborating.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"We have administered 220 crore Covid vaccine doses to date..." Jyotiraditya Scindia amid fresh Covid surge
DCW issues notice to Delhi Police in connection with 5-year-old girl's 'abduction', 'sexual assault'
Healthcare has been one of the key focus areas of Modi govt: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Court allows Delhi police's application for obtaining voice sample of Aaftab Amin Poonawala in Mehrauli murder case.
DCW issues notice to Delhi Police in connection with 5-year-old girl's 'abduction', 'sexual assault'