Subway train collision in Mexico City kills 1, injures 16

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 07-01-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 23:33 IST
Two subway trains collided Saturday in Mexico City, killing at least one person and injuring 16, authorities announced.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on her Twitter account that the accident happened on Line 3 of the capital's Metro system, without specifying the cause of the incident.

Sheinbaum said one person was killed and 16 were taken to hospitals for injuries.

In May 2021, an elevated section of the subway system collapsed, causing 26 deaths and injuring nearly 100 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

