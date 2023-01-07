Left Menu

Ashoka Buildcon receives letter of intent to develop distribution infra in UP districts

According to the statement from Ashoka Buildcon, the company will develop distribution infrastructure at Aligarh-2 Zone, which is the electricity distribution circle of Etah and Kasganj of Uttar Pradesh and also will also develop distribution infrastructure at Agra-1 Zone which is the electricity distribution circle of Fatehabad, Mainpuri, Firozabad and Firozabad of Uttar Pradesh.

Representative image
Ashoka Buildcon on Saturday said it received a letter of intent (LoI) from Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam for the development of distribution infrastructure in Aligarh and Agra for a total outlay of Rs 807.64 crore. According to the statement from Ashoka Buildcon, the company will develop distribution infrastructure at Aligarh-2 Zone, which is the electricity distribution circle of Etah and Kasganj of Uttar Pradesh and also will also develop distribution infrastructure at Agra-1 Zone which is the electricity distribution circle of Fatehabad, Mainpuri, Firozabad and Firozabad of Uttar Pradesh.

Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam is the main electricity distribution agency. DVVNL came into existence in July 2003 as a subsidiary company of UPPCL. Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the business of construction of infrastructure facilities on engineering, procurement and construction basis (EPC) and built, operate and transfer (BOT) basis and sale of ready mix concrete. (ANI)

