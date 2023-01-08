Left Menu

Two killed, 11 hurt in accident in Assam

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 08-01-2023 11:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 11:01 IST
Two picnickers were killed and 11 others injured in a road accident in Assam’s Karimganj district, a police officer said on Sunday.

The vehicle the picnic party was travelling in fell into a ditch in Ratabari area on Saturday evening, the officer said.

A group of youths had gone for a picnic to Katlicherra area in neighbouring Hailakandi district and their vehicle met with an accident while returning.

The official said the deceased have been identified as Aftab Uddin Laskar and Biswajit Lohar.

''The injured were first taken to the local hospital at Katlicherra, from where they were shifted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH),'' he said.

A police team from nearby Ratabari police station carried out the rescue operation with the help of local people, the officer added.

