Over 480 trains affected due to dense fog: Railways

Around 335 trains have been delayed, 88 cancelled, 31 diverted and 33 short terminated due to foggy weather, a railway official said.A blinding layer of dense fog enveloped northwest India and the adjoining central and eastern parts of the country, affecting road, rail and air traffic movement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 12:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The railways on Sunday said foggy weather has affected the movement of over 480 trains. ''Around 335 trains have been delayed, 88 cancelled, 31 diverted and 33 short terminated due to foggy weather,'' a railway official said.

A blinding layer of dense fog enveloped northwest India and the adjoining central and eastern parts of the country, affecting road, rail and air traffic movement. Very dense fog lowered visibility to 50 metres at the Palam observatory near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at 5:30 am.

The Delhi International Airport Limited tweeted that flights, which are not CAT III compliant, may get affected.

Passengers have been advised to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

According to the weather office, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is dense, between 201 and 500 metres moderate, and between 501 and 1,000 metres shallow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

