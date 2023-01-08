Left Menu

Two killed, five injured in accident due to dense fog in UP's Farrukhabad: Police

PTI | Farrukhabad | Updated: 08-01-2023 14:23 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 14:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were killed and five others injured when a bus collided head-on with a truck due to dense fog in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, drivers of both the bus and the truck died on the spot while five other passengers were injured.

''The truck was going from Kaimganj to Farrukhabad while the bus was going from Farrukhabad to Delhi, and they collided due to dense fog,'' Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

He said that the two killed have been identified as Lakhan Kumar Sharma (48), the bus driver, and Govind (23), the truck driver.

Meena said that all the injured passengers have been hospitalised and are undergoing treatment at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia District Hospital.

