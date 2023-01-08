Left Menu

Goa CM to hold meeting with stakeholders to review functioning of new airport

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-01-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 14:25 IST
Goa CM to hold meeting with stakeholders to review functioning of new airport
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will hold a meeting with stakeholders to review the functioning of the newly inaugurated Manohar International Airport (MIA), state Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Sunday. The first flight landed at MIA on Thursday, after which the airport commenced domestic operations.

"It's been three days since the airport started functioning. There are bound to be some teething problems. We are gathering all the information about these problems and will meet chief minister on Tuesday," Khaunte told reporters in Mapusa town.

State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho will also be present for the meeting, which will also be attended by the stakeholders of the new facility, he said.

When asked about a viral photograph showing taxis charging passengers whopping fares at the airport, Khaunte said he has taken a note of the photo showing a taxi charging Rs 4,000 for journey between the airport and Benaulim.

"We have asked for the details about the bill. We must also find out what kind of taxi was booked or some bigger vehicle was booked," the minister said.

Other options such as buses of state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited are also available for passengers, he said.

The Kadamba buses will drop passengers to Colva Beach (70 km) for Rs 500 per person, Khaunte said.

The state government is open to all kinds of suggestions, including reduction in taxi fares, if they are found to be exorbitant, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

