Rajasthan's first cruise service likely to start in March

Rajasthan's first cruise is likely to start ferrying tourists on Ajmer's Ana Sagar lake in March, adding another attraction to the district famous for the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti and Brahma temple.

Besides enjoying a ride on the double-decker cruise, people will also be able to host small parties and functions on it. The cruise will have a capacity of carrying 150 passengers.

“The cruise service is likely to start in the first week of March. The work tender was given last year and it will be ready by February. The corporation will get an income of Rs 66.5 lakh every year from it,” an official of the Ajmer Municipal Corporation said. The Corporation's Assistant engineer Ravindra Saini said the path of the cruise will be different from that taken by boats ferrying on the lake.

Rates of tickets will be decided by the contractor after approval by the Corporation. “The cruise will have a restaurant facility and people will be able to book it for small parties and functions,” he said. Another official said the work order was given to the firm in February last year and a 15-month time was given to make the cruise. The surrounding area of the lake has been developed with works like pathways, eateries etc. which is witnessing a huge tourist footfall. “Till now, the work on the first floor of the cruise has been completed. The cruise is likely to be operational in the month of March,” the official said.

