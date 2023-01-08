Left Menu

Capital good companies to benefit from capex spending: Report

Capital goods companies are expected to benefit from the transition to newer sources of energy and subsequent decarbonization of the economy, besides a pick up in exports and public/private spending.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2023 14:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 14:31 IST
Capital good companies to benefit from capex spending: Report
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital goods companies are expected to benefit from the transition to newer sources of energy and subsequent decarbonization of the economy, besides a pick up in exports and public/private spending, said Institutional Equities Research, HDFC Securities. "Capital good companies have witnessed strong order bookings until now, with recession fears looming; sentimentally, the global orders may see some softening," it said in a report on Saturday.

In domestic markets, it expects the recovery to continue, driven by both government and private capital expenditure. Notably, the central government is particularly focusing on capital expenditure to build long-term infrastructure.

"In the near-to medium-term, decarbonization as a theme is driving brownfield capex while greenfield capex recovery is picking up. In the long term, we expect global political realignment to result in lagged impact on global supply chain resets, with India emerging as an alternative manufacturing pole for global markets." Also, MNCs are increasingly expanding capacities in India in order to cater to domestic as well as global demand.

"The share of exports in the order book and revenue is increasing, with good demand support from Indian corporates," the report by Institutional Equities Research said. In that context, L&T and Cummins India are two top picks among capital goods. In the infra space, Kalpataru, HG Infra, KNR, PNC, and NCC are the top picks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023