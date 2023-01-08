Air India peeing incident: Airline's response should have been much swifter, says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran admitted on Sunday that Air India's response to the incident of a drunk passenger allegedly urinating on a woman on one of its international flights last year should have been ''much swifter''. In a statement, which came days after the aviation regulator DGCA pulled up the Tata Group-owned full service carrier, Chandrasekaran also said that ''we fell short of addressing this situation the way we should have.'' In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of Air India New York-New Delhi flight on November 26 last year. The accused Shankar Mishra was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday. ''The incident on Air India flight AI102 on November 26, 2022, has been a matter of personal anguish to me and my colleagues at Air India. Air India's response should have been much swifter. We fell short of addressing this situation the way it should have been,” Chandrasekaran said in the statement on Sunday. ''The Tata group and Air India stand by the safety and well-being of our passengers with full conviction. We will review and repair every process to prevent or address any incidents of such unruly nature,'' he added in the statement. DGCA has said Air India's conduct in handling the incident was ''unprofessional'' and it has issued show cause notices to the airline, its director of in-flight services and the crew that operated the flight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)