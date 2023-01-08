HIGHLIGHTS WESTERN REGION AT 5:10 PM

Top stories from western region at 5:10 pm.

BOM13 MP-PRAVASI BHARATIYA-LD JAISHANKAR Identity of diaspora derived from how closely it is connected to its roots: Jaishankar at Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Indore: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the identity of a diaspora is very much derived from how closely it is connected to its roots and India's efforts have been to encourage easier exposure to its culture and traditions.

BOM10 MH-MVA-PAWAR Pawar pitches for MVA allies to contest Maha Assembly and LS polls together Kolhapur: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday pitched for contesting the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly and the Lok Sabha polls together with the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena and Congress.

BOM2 MP-AIRINDIA-SCINDIA Aviation Minister Scindia assures speedy action over Air India urinating incident Gwalior (MP): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said speedy action will be taken in the case where a man allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on a New York-Delhi flight last November.

BOM9 CG-ELEPHANT-ELECTROCUTION Chhattisgarh: Elephant electrocuted after coming in contact with wire laid by poachers Mahasamund: An elephant died of electrocution in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district after it came in contact with a live wire laid by poachers to trap wild animals, a forest official said on Sunday. BOM3 MP-TIGER-DEATHS In census year 2022, MP loses more than double big cats compared to Karnataka, its nearest rival for ‘tiger state’ tag By Anil Dubey Bhopal: Facing the challenge of retaining the status of India’s “tiger state”, Madhya Pradesh lost 34 big cats in 2022 as compared to just 15 in Karnataka, its nearest competitor in housing the number of tigers in the country, according to official data.

BOM8 CG-CONVERSION-CLASH-CHILDREN Clash over 'religious conversion' in Chhattisgarh: Children living in shelter camp worried about education By Tikeshwar Patel Narayanpur: Mohanti Salaam, a Class 9 student, has been living in a shelter camp in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Narayanpur district for the last 21 days after a clash between members of two communities over alleged religious conversion in her remote Borawand village. BES4 GJ-KITE FESTIVAL International Kite Festival inaugurated in Gujarat; 68 countries to participate Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday inaugurated the International Kite Festival 2023 here, which will see the participation of around 125 kite flyers from 68 countries based on the G-20 theme ''One Earth, One Family, One Future''.

