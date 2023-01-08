Left Menu

5 injured as BSF truck hits taxi in Kolkata's Lake Town

The accident happened around 3.30 pm near the clock tower on VIP Road when the taxi was waiting at the signal to take a U-turn, they said.The BSF truck, in which its personnel were travelling, hit the taxi from the rear.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 17:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Five people, including two BSF personnel, were injured when a truck hit a taxi, which went on to hit a bus in Kolkata's Lake Town area on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The accident happened around 3.30 pm near the clock tower on VIP Road when the taxi was waiting at the signal to take a U-turn, they said.

The BSF truck, in which its personnel were travelling, hit the taxi from the rear. The impact was such that the taxi hit a bus in front of it, they added.

Two BSF personnel, and two passengers of the taxi and its driver were injured in the mishap, police said.

''All of them are undergoing treatment at a hospital. We are checking the CCTVs footage to know the exact reason for the accident,'' a police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

