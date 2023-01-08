Russia says 50 of its soldiers return from Ukrainian captivity in deal

Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday that Ukraine had returned 50 captured Russian soldiers after negotiations. It said the freed soldiers would be flown to Moscow for medical and psychological rehabilitation.

"On January 8, as a result of negotiations, 50 Russian servicemen, who were in mortal danger while in captivity, were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime," the defence ministry said in a statement. Ukraine confirmed the information and said Russia had freed 50 Ukrainian servicemen as part of the same deal.

