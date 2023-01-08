Russia and Belarus to hold joint aviation drills - Belarusian defence ministry
Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2023
Russia and Belarus will hold joint aviation drills of the air divisions that are part of the two countries' regional grouping of troops, the Belarusian defence ministry said on Sunday.
The drills will last from Jan. 16 to Feb. 1, the ministry said in a statement.
