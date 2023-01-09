Left Menu

Two dead after 15-vehicle pileup on icy I-80 in Iowa Sunday

Two people are dead and several others are injured after a 15-vehicle pileup in icy conditions on Interstate 80 near Iowa City Sunday.The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened after several drivers lost control on the icy highway and collided around 545 a.m. Nine of the vehicles involved in the crash were semitrailer trucks.Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed for more than eight hours after the crash.

Two people are dead and several others are injured after a 15-vehicle pileup in icy conditions on Interstate 80 near Iowa City Sunday.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened after several drivers lost control on the icy highway and collided around 5:45 a.m. Nine of the vehicles involved in the crash were semitrailer trucks.

Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed for more than eight hours after the crash. Two of the three lanes reopened by 2 p.m.

“This crash demonstrates the importance of all drivers paying attention, every single minute, to road conditions and potential hazards ahead!” Iowa State Trooper Bob Conrad said in a statement. “Two families now have to adapt and accept a loved one never returning home! These types of crashes can be avoided!”

