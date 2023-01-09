Goldman Sachs to cut about 3,200 jobs this week after cost review - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 06:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 06:05 IST
Goldman Sachs Group Inc will start its biggest round of job cuts ever, as it locks in on a plan to eliminate about 3,200 positions this week, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
The financial services major is expected to begin the process mid-week and the total number of people affected will not exceed 3,200, the report said, citing a source.
