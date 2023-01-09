PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 9

Left Menu

Health unions in the UK warned the government that strikes would continue unless it reopens this year's pay settlement for health service workers ahead of crisis talks on Monday. EY is setting aside $2.5 bln to fund an acquisition spree for its consulting arm following its planned separation from the Big Four firm's audit business.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 07:09 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 07:09 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Manufacturers in Britain have warned that high energy costs will force them to cut jobs and production this year. Health unions in the UK warned the government that strikes would continue unless it reopens this year's pay settlement for health service workers ahead of crisis talks on Monday.

EY is setting aside $2.5 bln to fund an acquisition spree for its consulting arm following its planned separation from the Big Four firm's audit business. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

