Traffic snarls expected in parts of Delhi due to Urs-e-Mubarak

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 11:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 11:12 IST
Traffic is likely to be affected in parts of the national capital on Monday owing to a procession to be taken out on the 811th Urs-e-Mubarak of Sufi Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer Sharif.

The Delhi Police on Sunday issued an advisory informing commuters about the likely traffic congestions.

According to the advisory, traffic restrictions, regulation or diversion may be imposed on Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, INA Market, Aurobindo Marg via Hauz Khas IIT upto Qutub Minar Mehrauli where the procession will be taken out during the day.

The route of procession on Monday is Lodi Road, Safdarjung Road, INA, Green Park, Hauz Khas-lIT Gate, Adhcini Village, Dargah Mai Sahiba -- two hours rest on Mai Sahiba Major stop on the day at Dargah Qutubddin Rahmat Tullah, it stated.

People are advised to avoid the mentioned roads, stretches and the area where the procession will be taken out, it said. The commuters going to railway stations, ISBT and IGI Airport should leave before sufficient time, the advisory said.

Avail public transport to help decongestion on roads. Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots. Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to normal flow traffic. In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

