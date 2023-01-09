Suez Canal traffic unaffected by grounded ship, SCA chairman says
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 12:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 12:51 IST
Suez Canal traffic is unaffected by the grounding of the M/V Glory vessel, Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie told Al-Arabiya on Monday.
The ship had run aground and efforts to refloat it are continuing, Rabie said.
