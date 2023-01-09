Left Menu

Gas tanker turns turtle on highway in Samba amid fog, traffic affected

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-01-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 13:15 IST
Amid a dense fog cover, a gas tanker skidded off the road on Monday and turned turtle on Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba, leading to a suspension of traffic movement.

Officials said there was a minor leakage of gas, but no one was injured.

Police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot. Officials said traffic movement on one way has been suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

