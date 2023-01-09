Left Menu

Two persons were arrested here upon arrival from Delhi following a complaint from the airline they were flying on, that they were under the influence of alcohol, police said on Monday.According to Robert Peter, the SHO of Airport police station, both the accused Nitish and Rahul hailed from Hajipur, about 30 km from the state capital, and were subjected to breath analyzer test after landing late Sunday night.We are in receipt of a written complaint from an official of the Indigo airlines that the duo had boarded the plane in a tipsy state.

Two drunk airline passengers from Delhi held in Patna
Two persons were arrested here upon arrival from Delhi following a complaint from the airline they were flying on, that they were under the influence of alcohol, police said on Monday.

According to Robert Peter, the SHO of Airport police station, both the accused Nitish and Rahul hailed from Hajipur, about 30 km from the state capital, and were subjected to breath analyzer test after landing late Sunday night.

''We are in receipt of a written complaint from an official of the Indigo airlines that the duo had boarded the plane in a tipsy state. Tests have confirmed the same. They are being booked under the prohibition law'', said the SHO.

Sale and consumption of alcohol were declared unlawful in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government nearly seven years ago.

Replying to journalists' queries, the SHO asserted ''we have no knowledge of their having misbehaved with female flight attendants or other passengers and crew members. We will take cognisance if anybody in the know lodges a formal complaint on this''.

