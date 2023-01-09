Vessel stuck in Suez Canal refloated, minor delays expected -shipping agency
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 13:31 IST
The M/V Glory, a bulker which ran aground in the Suez Canal early on Monday, has been refloated, shipping agency Leth Agencies said.
Twenty one vessels going Southbound will resume their transit through the channel with minor delays expected, the agency added.
