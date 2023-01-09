Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields rebound after hefty falls

Euro zone government bond yields rose on Monday after falling sharply the previous week, as investors scrutinised economic data for hints about the path of interest rates. Germany's 10-year yield, seen as a benchmark for the currency bloc, was up 5 basis points (bps) to 2.261% in morning trading in Europe.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-01-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 14:46 IST
Euro zone bond yields rebound after hefty falls
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Germany

Euro zone government bond yields rose on Monday after falling sharply the previous week, as investors scrutinised economic data for hints about the path of interest rates.

Germany's 10-year yield, seen as a benchmark for the currency bloc, was up 5 basis points (bps) to 2.261% in morning trading in Europe. The yield on the bond dropped more than 35 bps last week in its biggest weekly fall since 2011, driven by the release of data which showed euro zone inflation cooled more sharply than expected in December. Yields move inversely to prices.

However, investors remain nervous about signs that inflationary pressures are stronger than the European Central Bank (ECB) would like. Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose in the year to the end of December, last week's data showed. New data on Monday showed that Germany's industrial production rose more than expected in November.

"The recent slump in gas prices should help energy-intensive firms, but the drag on output from past rate hikes and slowing demand is likely to intensify in the coming months," said Franziska Palmas, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics. Euro zone bond yields surged in 2022 as the ECB rapidly hiked interest rates from -0.5% in July to 2% in December and signalled it was far from finished. Higher rates cause investors to demand higher returns on bonds, pushing yields up and prices down.

However, yields have since fallen sharply again, with slowing inflation driving hopes that the ECB might soon stop raising rates. Italy's 10-year yield was up 8 bps on Monday to 4.293%, after falling 48 bps the previous week.

The closely watched gap between Germany and Italy's 10-year yields was little changed at 202 bps. Germany's 2-year yield, which is highly sensitive to interest rate expectations, rose 4 bps to 2.627%.

With little in the way of European data this week, investors looked towards U.S. inflation data for December, due out on Thursday. The new figures will feed into the decision making by the all-important U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors will also keep an eye on bond issuance from euro zone countries, which are increasing their borrowing this year to support their slowing economies.

Analysts at UniCredit said Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands are likely to sell a total of 25 billion euros ($26.74 billion) in bonds via auction this week. ($1 = 0.9350 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023