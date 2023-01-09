Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-Shares surge to five-month highs as China reopens borders

Emerging market shares jumped 2.4% to five-month highs on Monday, as the reopening of China's borders lifted sentiment, while Brazil markets were set for volatility following severe unrest in the capital. Keeping up its rally since the start of the year, MSCI's index of emerging market shares surged with bourses across the EM universe in the green.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 14:52 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Shares surge to five-month highs as China reopens borders
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Emerging market shares jumped 2.4% to five-month highs on Monday, as the reopening of China's borders lifted sentiment, while Brazil markets were set for volatility following severe unrest in the capital.

Keeping up its rally since the start of the year, MSCI's index of emerging market shares surged with bourses across the EM universe in the green. Beijing opened borders that have been all but shut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, raising hopes for recovery in the world's second largest economy and biggest trading partner for several emerging market countries.

Along with pared back expectations for the pace of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, global recession worries were offset to an extent. China's yuan jumped 1% against the dollar, hitting five-month highs, while most other developing world currencies firmed as the greenback slipped.

Alibaba was among the biggest risers, up 8.7% after announcements that affiliate Ant Group's founder Jack Ma is giving up control of the fintech giant following an overhaul. In Brazil, London-listed iShares MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF slipped 1.2%.

Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed key government buildings, in an uprising that lasted a little over three hours, underlining severe polarization that still grips the country days after the inauguration of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in October elections. Eyes are on Brazil's currency which will start trading at 1200 GMT. The real had ended last year up 5.3%, far outperforming an index of emerging market peers.

"Markets may reopen a bit nervous today, and we could still see BRL fall against the USD on reopening, bond yields rise and equities correct," said Cristian Maggio, head of portfolio strategy at TD Securities in London. "But that is simply predicated on the fact that the market hasn't had an opportunity to trade any of this for now, and the knee-jerk is a negative reaction even though the worst seems already behind... Unless we see an escalation of events... I think the situation will quickly normalize."

In Russia, the rouble started the first full trading day of the new year on the front foot, advancing from six-month lows. Turkey's lira underperformed, down 0.2%, while the main stock index lost 2.7%.

Turkey's central bank on Saturday raised the securities maintenance ratio to 10% from 5%, adding that banks in general had reached the 50% liraisation target in deposits announced for 2022. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2023, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2023, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023