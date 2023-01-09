Three of a family run over by train in K’taka

Three members of a family including the husband and wife were run over by a train in Gauribidanur in the district on Monday morning, police said.

Police have started investigation into the matter. However, they suspect it to be a case of a suicide pact.

According to police, the incident occurred at Thondebhavi village in Gauribidanur Taluk where the mutilated bodies of a man and his wife and their daughter were found on the railway tracks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)