Three of a family run over by train in K’taka
Three members of a family including the husband and wife were run over by a train in Gauribidanur in the district on Monday morning, police said.
Police have started investigation into the matter. However, they suspect it to be a case of a suicide pact.
According to police, the incident occurred at Thondebhavi village in Gauribidanur Taluk where the mutilated bodies of a man and his wife and their daughter were found on the railway tracks.
