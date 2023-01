Auto Expo - The Motor Show to explore futuristic green tech

India's largest biennial spectacle of the automobile industry -- Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2023 -- will take place during January 13-18, 2023, at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This 16th edition of the exhibition will explore the industry's vision of the most advanced futuristic green technology for a safer, cleaner, greener and connected tomorrow, according to a statement from SIAM, which organises the event.

Rajesh Menon, director general, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), said, "This year at Auto Expo, the industry aims to offer a new dimension and experience to visitors, allowing them to "Explore the Greener World of Indian Mobility". Auto Expo 2023 is providing a platform for companies to showcase advancement in new generation Electrified Technologies... There would also be a special focus on ethanol..." The upcoming event will see participation from over 114 industry stakeholders, including 48 vehicle manufacturers. The show is expected to observe over 75 vehicle launches and unveilings which include five global premieres.

January 13 will be the business exclusive day, followed by general public days from January 14 to 18.

