Google-backed job preparation platform Adda247 has elevated its chief product officer Chandan Singh as co-founder of the company, the firm said on Monday.

The change in the leadership team is on the basis of Singh's contribution and commitment to the company's vision, a statement said.

''His wealth of knowledge, expertise and extensive experience will be integral to Adda247's growth and promises exciting times for the company. We are confident that in his new role, Chandan will be instrumental in taking Adda247 to the pinnacle of the test prep category in India,'' Adda247 Founder and CEO Anil Nagar said in a statement. An IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Singh joined Adda247 in 2019 as VP - Product and was promoted to the position of Chief Product Officer in 2020.

In his current capacity as co-founder, Singh will be responsible for handling product, growth, analytics and digital marketing for the company.

Before joining Adda247, Singh worked with Coverfox, Infoedge, and Oracle.

Adda247 currently has 22 million monthly active users, and a total of 2 million paid users. *** MG Motor unveils next-gen Hector * MG Motor India on Monday unveiled the next-generation version of its sports utility vehicle Hector in the country.

The model is being offered in five-, six-, and seven-seater configurations.

''This next-gen version enhances the stance of the MG Hector through looks, interiors, and technology,'' MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said in a statement.

The model comes with 11 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) among other features.

