Union home secy reviews airport security

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday reviewed security at airports and issues related to logistics and infrastructure, amid several complaints of unruly travellers creating nuisance on flights, officials said.

Top officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Airports Authority of India (AAI), among others, attended the meeting.

The home secretary reviewed security at airports and issues related to logistics and infrastructure, a government official said.

Bhalla was given a detailed briefing about various aspects of the security in airports and the additional steps taken in view of recent incidents aboard aircraft involving unruly passengers, the official said.

An inebriated man allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of Air India New York-New Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

The accused, Shankar Mishra, was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday.

Ten days after the November 26 incident, another episode of a drunk male passenger allegedly urinating on a female passenger's blanket was reported on the Paris-Delhi sector but there was no penal action after he gave a ''written apology''.

This incident happened on December 6 on Air India flight 142 and the pilot of the aircraft reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport about it, following which the male passenger was apprehended.

He was, however, later allowed to leave after the two passengers had a ''mutual compromise'' and the accused tendered a ''written apology''.

Two persons were arrested upon arrival in Patna from Delhi on Sunday night following a complaint from the airline they were flying on that they were under the influence of alcohol. Both the accused Nitish and Rahul were subjected to breath analyzer test after landing.

