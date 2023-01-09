Left Menu

Traffic snarls witnessed in parts of Delhi due to Urs-e-Mubarak

Heavy traffic snarls were witnessed on Aurobindo Marg from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS to Lado Sarai, Anuvrat Marg due to the procession which started at 10 am and will end by 6 pm, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 17:25 IST
Traffic remained affected in parts of the national capital on Monday owing to a procession taken out on the 811th Urs-e-Mubarak of Sufi Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer Sharif. The Delhi Police had on Sunday issued an advisory informing commuters about the likely traffic congestions. Heavy traffic snarls were witnessed on Aurobindo Marg from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to Lado Sarai, Anuvrat Marg due to the procession which started at 10 am and will end by 6 pm, the police said. ''Traffic congestion was witnessed on Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS to Lado Sari and Anuvrat Marg due to the procession. But we had already issued an advisory in this regard urging commuters to take alternative routes and plan their journey accordingly. We have also deployed extra traffic personnel on ground who are taking stock of the situation,'' a senior traffic police official said. According to the advisory issued on Sunday, traffic restrictions, regulations or diversions may be imposed on Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, INA Market, Aurobindo Marg via Hauz Khas IIT up to Qutub Minar Mehrauli where the procession will be taken out during the day.

The route of procession on Monday is Lodi Road, Safdarjung Road, INA, Green Park, Hauz Khas-IIT Gate, Adhcini Village, Dargah Mai Sahiba -- two hours rest on Mai Sahiba Major stop on the day at Dargah Qutubddin Rahmat Tullah, it stated.

People are advised to avoid the above mentioned roads, stretches and the area where the procession will be taken out, it said. The commuters going to railway stations, ISBT and IGI airport should leave before sufficient time, the advisory said.

Avail public transport to help decongestion on roads, it said. ''Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots. Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to normal flow traffic. In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police,'' it added. PTI AMP SRY SRY

