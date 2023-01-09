Woman loses both legs after being run over by train in UP

Left Menu

A woman lost both her legs after being run over by a train here on Monday morning, police said.The incident occurred on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj railway route under the Kotwali police station area, they said.Satna Nishad 40 has been admitted to the district hospital, they said.SHO of Kotwali police station Ram Ashish Upadhyay said that Satna Nishad 40 While crossing the railway tracks, the woman could not see the train approaching due to dense fog, and was run over by the train, SHO Ram Ashish Upadhyay said.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 09-01-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 17:32 IST
A woman lost both her legs after being run over by a train here on Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj railway route under the Kotwali police station area, they said.

Satna Nishad (40) has been admitted to the district hospital, they said.

SHO of Kotwali police station Ram Ashish Upadhyay said that Satna Nishad (40) While crossing the railway tracks, the woman could not see the train approaching due to dense fog, and was run over by the train, SHO Ram Ashish Upadhyay said. He said that both her legs got chopped off. Her family found her lying near the railway tracks.

The SHO also said that she is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

