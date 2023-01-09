RS Sodhi steps down as Amul MD

Left Menu

R S Sodhi on Monday resigned as Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd GCMMF that markets its products under the Amul brand. The board has accepted my resignation, he said.Sodhi had joined GCMMF as a sales officer more than 40 years back and became its Managing Director in June 2010.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 17:34 IST
R S Sodhi on Monday resigned as Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) that markets its products under the Amul brand. When contacted, Sodhi confirmed PTI that he has resigned from the post of MD.

''I was on extension. The board has accepted my resignation,'' he said.

Sodhi had joined GCMMF as a sales officer more than 40 years back and became its Managing Director in June 2010. He was on the extension from last two years. He is also the president of Indian Dairy Association.

