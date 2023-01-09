Left Menu

AI Paris-New Delhi flight incidents: DGCA issues show cause notice to airline

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said it has issued a show cause notice to Air India regarding two incidents of passenger misbehaviour onboard a flight from Paris to New Delhi last month.In one incident, a drunk passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory and was not listening to the crew.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 17:44 IST
AI Paris-New Delhi flight incidents: DGCA issues show cause notice to airline
  • Country:
  • India

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said it has issued a show cause notice to Air India regarding two incidents of passenger misbehaviour onboard a flight from Paris to New Delhi last month.

In one incident, a drunk passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory and was not listening to the crew. In the second incident, another passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of fellow female passenger when she went to lavatory, according to DGCA.

Both incidents happened on the Paris-New Delhi flight on December 6, 2022.

''Air India didn't report the incident until DGCA sought the incident report from them on 05.01.2023. After perusal of the reply submitted by Air India through email dated 06.01.2023, prima facie it emerges that provisions related to handling of an unruly passenger... have not been complied with. It has been noted that the response of the airline has been lackadaisical and delayed,'' the regulator said in a statement.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to the accountable manager of Air India as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

''However, to follow the principles of natural justice, they have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA and based on that further action will be taken,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023