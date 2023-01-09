Left Menu

Ports Ministry asks major ports to extend exemption of port, vessel charges for roll-on/off-passenger ferry services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 19:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has directed major ports to extend the exemption of port and vessel-related charges for the RoPax (roll-on/off-passenger) ferry services for a period of one year with effect from January 22 this year, according to an office memorandum.

Earlier, the ministry on July 22, 2022, directed the major ports for granting exemption to the port and vessel-related charges for RoPax ferry operations for a period of six months. The office memorandum noted that the ministry is constantly working towards promoting the urban water transportation and newly emerging inland passenger and vehicle movement eco-system of the country, especially RoPax (roll-on/off-passenger).

''In continuation to above efforts, it has been decided that the exemption of port and vessel-related charges for the RoPax shall be further extended for a period of one-year w.e.f. January 22, 2023, by all major ports in continuation of this ministry,'' it said.

The office memorandum requested all the state maritime boards to consider giving relief for a similar kind for promoting the urban transportation ecosystem.

''Furthermore, all the major ports and state maritime boards are requested to provide berthing to the RoPax ferry vessels,'' it said.

In 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira near Surat and Ghogha in Bhavnagar district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

