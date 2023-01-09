History-sheeter held for vehicle thefts in Latur

A man was held for alleged involvement in vehicle thefts in Latur in Maharashtra and five motorcycles worth Rs 1.50 lakh were seized from him, a police official said on Monday.

He was held on a tip off from near the Latur railway station, Crime Branch Inspector Gajanan Bhatlawande said.

He has vehicle theft cases against his name in MIDC, Gandhi Chowk and Hadapsar police stations, the official added.

