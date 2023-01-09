Left Menu

3 killed as auto-rickshaw collides with goods vehicle in Odisha

Three persons were killed and four others injured on Monday after an auto-rickshaw collided with a goods vehicle laden with water bottles in Odishas Mayurbhanj district, police said.The accident occurred on Baripada-Deuli Road near Kainfulia village, a senior officer said.

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 09-01-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 20:42 IST
The accident occurred on Baripada-Deuli Road near Kainfulia village, a senior officer said. The deceased were identified as Surendra Naik (35), the driver of the auto-rickshaw, and two passengers - Dillip Naik (30) and Kalipada Naik (25), Baripada Sadar Police Station in-charge Madhumita Mohanty said. The four injured persons, including the driver of the goods vehicle, were admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital, the officer said. A case has been registered in the accident, Mohanty added.

