Left Menu

HDFC, IOB hike lending rate by up to 25 basis points

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 21:22 IST
HDFC, IOB hike lending rate by up to 25 basis points
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Bank and India Overseas Bank (IOB) on Monday hiked their marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 25 basis points, making loans linked to the benchmark expensive.

The new rates of HDFC will be effective from January 7, while that of IOB from January 10.

According to the HDFC Bank website, the overnight MCLR is now 8.50 per cent from earlier 8.30 per cent, an increase of 20 basis points, while the MCLR for one month is 8.55 per cent up from 8.30 per cent, a rise of 25 basis points. The country's largest private sector lender said that benchmark one-year MCLR is up by 25 basis points to 8.85 per cent from 8.60 per cent.

The two-year MCLR will be 8.95 per cent compared to 8.70 per cent, and the three-year MCLR will be 9.05 per cent from 8.80 per cent, up 25 basis points.

IOB on the other hand raised the benchmark rate across all tenures by 5 basis points.

The rates have been increased from 7.70 per cent to 8.45 per cent, IOB said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023