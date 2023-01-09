Pakistan confirms commitment to IMF programme after meeting
Pakistan reiterated its commitment to completing a programme with the International Monetary Fund in a meeting on the sidelines of a climate conference in Geneva on Monday, the finance ministry said in a statement.
Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and IMF officials "discussed challenges to regional economies in the wake of climate change," according to the statement following the meeting's conclusion. "(The) finance minister reiterated the commitment to complete the Fund program," it added.
The lender is yet to approve the release of $1.1 billion originally due to be disbursed in November last year, leaving Pakistan with only enough foreign exchange reserves to cover one month's imports.
